North Carolina man freed after 1976 rape conviction vacated
He left prison Thursday evening
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who spent 44 years in prison for a rape he says he didn’t commit has been freed.
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.
Earlier this week, a federal appeals court had granted a new hearing for Long.
A judge had criticized North Carolina for defending Long’s conviction despite the possibility that investigators withheld evidence.
Long was a 20-year-old Black man living in Concord when he was accused of raping a white woman.
Long’s attorneys have said that more than 40 fingerprints collected from the scene were never shared and didn’t match Long’s.
