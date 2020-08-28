Advertisement

Expert: Pandemic still “largely responsible” for oil slump

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The COVID-19 pandemic is still causing problems for the oil industry.

The initial onset of the pandemic caused prices for barrels of crude oil to do something they’ve never done before: go negative.

Since then, the industry has rebounded, but not to the level experts were hoping for.

Expert economist, Eric Lewis specializes in the oil and petrochemical industry with the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public joined First News at Four to break down the issue.

“Now we’re around $40/barrel,” Lewis says, “and 40 is just not quite high enough to make it worthwhile to drill any new wells.”

He says the price of oil hasn’t really affected us here in the Brazos Valley, but that the Permian Basin is beginning to feel the effects.

But what remains a mystery is when the price of oil will rebound.

“A lot of whats going on is just because of the coronavirus,” Lewis explains, “so the fact that we don’t feel comfortable going out to eat for example, overall brings down demand which overall brings down oil prices. I think a lot depends on what happens with COVID-19, with a vaccine.”

He says with more people staying in, canceling trips, and connecting online, the demand for oil is extremely low.

Watch the complete interview in the player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: 23 hours ago
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: 23 hours ago
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Aggieland Humane Society looking to “Clear the Shelter,” adoption fees waived Saturday

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Karla Castillo
Aggieland Humane Society is waiving adoption fees during the Clear the Shelter 2020 event on Saturday, August 29.

News

Free Music Friday: Mason Lively

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Mason Lively joins First News at Four for a Free Music Friday.

Latest News

News

Treat of the Day: College View High students honored by Bush Library

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Each year, the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum hosts an Art and Essay Contest for students.

News

Aggies start relief fund for Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Aggies right here in College Station are helping the communities hit by Hurricane Laura.

News

Treat: Aug. 28

Updated: 1 hour ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

BCS Chamber on Aug. 28

Updated: 1 hour ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Friday Afternoon Weather Update 8/28

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

SEC announces additional game guidelines for upcoming season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Southeastern Conference has announced additional game guidelines for the upcoming season.