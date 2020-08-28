Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card- August 27, 2020

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card
Restaurant Report Card(Restaurant Report Card)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

To view this week’s scores click here.

A "No Score" (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspended happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Baylor University student tests positive for COVID-19, fraternity suspended after off-campus parties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drake Lawson
At least one Baylor student has tested positive for COVID-19 and a fraternity has been suspended after two large off-campus gatherings over the weekend.

News

More than 700 hurricane evacuees wait out storm in Walker County

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Local counties spared from Laura after spring tornado

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
Hurricane Laura officially made landfall early Thursday morning along the southwestern Louisiana coastline as a category four hurricane. Damaging winds and storm surge slammed the coastline as the storm continued to track north.

News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 8/27

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

More than 700 hurricane evacuees wait out storm in Walker County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Huntsville is housing more than 700 evacuees at seven shelters across Walker County. Residents from Southeast Texas fled this week to escape Hurricane Laura.

News

College Station council to discuss, possibly take action on capital projects at Thomas Park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The capital projects would address roads, sidewalks, and drainage surrounding Thomas Park.

News

Local church hosting food distribution drive-thru

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Skybreak Church in College Station has teamed up with Convoy For Hope to help distribute fresh produce and dairy products to more than 800 families.

News

Hurricane Laura evacuees start heading back home to access storm damage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
“We’ve had hurricanes before, but we made it alright. But this year, I think is going to be probably one of the worst.”