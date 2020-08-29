13 police officers sworn in to local departments during ceremony Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thirteen cadets from local police departments were sworn in as officers Friday evening in a socially distanced ceremony.

Two cadets for the Huntsville Police Department and 11 cadets from Bryan Police Department were sworn in on the stage of the Rudder High School auditorium. Friends and family gathered in the audience, all while socially distant to cheer on the new officers.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske says this was a very special night for the department.

“It’s always exciting to graduate recruits, but this year was a little bit more challenging with some of the logistics from COVID-19,” said Chief Buske. “So it’s rewarding and was done, really, because of the great job that the training staff did.”

Every other row was blocked off, and guests were asked to wear masks and keep two seats between each party. There was no handshaking on stage, and each speaker and cadet sat six feet apart.

“They’ve been working really hard for 22 weeks to get ready for tonight in the middle of a pandemic,” said Chief Buske.

Chief Buske says given the current climate in our country involving police officers, they made sure to focus heavily on de-escalation tactics and stressed the importance of maintaining a relationship with the community they serve.

A.J. Gonzales, a newly sworn-in officer for the Bryan Police Department, says he is excited to get on the streets and be immersed into the community.

Before becoming a police officer, Gonzales served his country as a United States Marine for six years. He says serving is in his blood, and he has wanted to become a police officer ever since he was a kid.

“It is a hard climate involving officers, but I believe I have a servant’s heart as a part of my religion, and I believe in being humble. I want to be humbled, below the citizens. I want to be a servant to them,” said Gonzales.

“These new recruits have highly trained. They are ready to do this job and they are ready to protect the city,” said Chief Buske.

This is the third class to graduate from the Bryan Police Department Basic Peace Officer Academy.

