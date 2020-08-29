Bulldogs win big on home opener against Tigers

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - The Centerville Tigers traveled down I-45 to take on the New Waverly Bulldogs in the opening of the season.

The game kicked off at 8:44 pm Friday night due to lightning in the area that delayed the game over the hour.

The first play of the game came when the Centerville Tigers Brant Roberts hit Dillon Denman for a 57-yard pass. The Tigers would fail to convert a two-point conversion and would lead 6-0.

The Bulldogs would get on the board with 39 seconds left in the first quarter when Sebastine Amaro found Dylan Schaub for 30-yards.

There were plenty of fumbles in the second quarter, none more than Tigers Brant Roberts who was hit on a pass attempt that Ja’carius Smithers would scoop up and take it to the endzone.

The Bulldogs (1-0) would go on to beat the Tigers (0-1) with a 34-12 victory.

Centerville will be on the road for a 7:30 pm kick off on Sept. 4 to take on Corrigan-Camden, while the New Waverly Bulldogs will play Lovelady. The time and place of that game has not been announced at this time.

