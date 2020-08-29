BVCHEA fall in their home opener to Bastrop Tribe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Home School hosted Bastrop Tribe Friday night in their home opener at Allen Academy’s stadium.

Warriors get a big road after a stellar performance from Samuel Osborn. He scored five touchdowns in the first half.

Mustangs go 0-1 on the after the gets called at halftime 46 to 0.

Brazos Valley Home School will travel to Victoria to take on Victoria Cobra HomeSchool on September 4.

