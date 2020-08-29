Advertisement

Caldwell defends its new turf 28-26 over Snook

This was the first meeting between the two Burleson County foes
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets beat the Snook Bluejays 28-26 in their debut of the new turf at Hornet Stadium Friday night. This was the first time both teams played each other in a Battle of Burleson County.

It was a back and forth game all night. Caldwell started the scoring to break in their new turf with a TD run from Larry Davis. On the ensuing kick-off, Snook responded as David Davila returned it to tie things up at 6-6. The two squads traded touchdowns again, and then Davis scored before halftime to put the Hornets up 22-14. Davis led the Hornets with three touchdowns in the game.

In the 4th quarter, Snook had an opportunity to tie things up in the red zone, but Caldwell’s Skye Farrington had a big sack on third down to set the Hornets up with good field position. Zach Heaton had a big touchdown run to give Caldwell their biggest lead of the night 28-14. The Bluejays were able to score twice in the final 5 minutes of the game, but it wasn’t enough as Caldwell hung on for the 28-26 win.

Snook will have a chance to debut their first-ever home stadium next Friday as they host Thorndale. Caldwell will hit the road to play Hempstead next Friday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Anderson-Shiro Owls

Updated: 16 hours ago
The experience is in place for Anderson-Shiro, with a core group of starters, many of whom will be starting their fourth year.

Sports

Aggies not getting ‘too high or too low’ as they continue practice in uncertain conditions

Updated: 16 hours ago
Vanderbilt is the first SEC team to stop team activities since practices began on Monday

Sports

Witcher’s 5 TD catches paces Pulaski Academy in 48-35 season opening win

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Witcher’s 5 TD catches paces Pulaski Academy in 48-35 season opening win

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Pulaski Academy Bruins won their season opener Friday night with a 48-35 win over Robinson at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium. The game was a showdown of state champions with Pulaski Academy winning the Arkansas 5A title a year ago while Robinson claimed the 4A crown.

Latest News

Sports

Lorena vs Franklin

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Lorena vs Franklin

Sports

Navasota knocks off Wharton in season opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Wilson
The Navasota Rattlers beat Wharton 35-13 Friday night at Rattler Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

High School Football

Somerville Home Opener Canceled Due to Weather

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
Somerville Yegua’s were excited to finally play some football. They were able to score a touchdown within minutes of the start of the first quarter. Weather on the other hand had other plans. The game was delayed due to lightning and after a little over an hour the coaches decided to call the game acknowledging that the weather did not have any plans of leaving the area and once again creating a safe environment for the players to play there long awaited game of football.

Sports

Thriller in Anderson; Owls take lead with 11 seconds left on clock

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Perez
After a one hour lightning delay, the Anderson-Shiro Owls kicked-off against the Wallis Brazos Cougars.

Sports

Normangee claims season opening win over Bremond 29-14

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Normangee Panthers opened the 2020 high school football season with a 29-14 win over the Bremond Tigers at Tiger Field on Friday night.

Sports

Somerville Home Opener Canceled Due to Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
Somerville Home Opener Canceled Due to Weather