Caldwell defends its new turf 28-26 over Snook

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets beat the Snook Bluejays 28-26 in their debut of the new turf at Hornet Stadium Friday night. This was the first time both teams played each other in a Battle of Burleson County.

It was a back and forth game all night. Caldwell started the scoring to break in their new turf with a TD run from Larry Davis. On the ensuing kick-off, Snook responded as David Davila returned it to tie things up at 6-6. The two squads traded touchdowns again, and then Davis scored before halftime to put the Hornets up 22-14. Davis led the Hornets with three touchdowns in the game.

In the 4th quarter, Snook had an opportunity to tie things up in the red zone, but Caldwell’s Skye Farrington had a big sack on third down to set the Hornets up with good field position. Zach Heaton had a big touchdown run to give Caldwell their biggest lead of the night 28-14. The Bluejays were able to score twice in the final 5 minutes of the game, but it wasn’t enough as Caldwell hung on for the 28-26 win.

Snook will have a chance to debut their first-ever home stadium next Friday as they host Thorndale. Caldwell will hit the road to play Hempstead next Friday.

