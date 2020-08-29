Franklin falls to Lorena in first game of the season

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) -

The Lions start strong, scoring on their first drive of the game with a touchdown pass from Bryson Washington to Hayden Helton.

Lorena answers back with a connection from Ben Smedshammer to Jadon Porter, putting the Leopards in the lead.

The Leopards continue the pressure with rushing touchdown from Smedshammer, furthering Lorena’s lead.

Franklin will face off against their rivals, Hearne, next week.

