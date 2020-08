HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday, night the Hearne Eagles hosted the Trinity Tigers in their season opener. The Eagles won 27-14.

The Eagles jumped out to 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a Micah Smith 1 yard TD run and a TD run from Jecory Mcgrew.

The Eagles will host Franklin next Friday.

