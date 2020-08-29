Heat Advisories in place; A lucky few find rain

Plenty of moisture left behind from Laura brought a decent rain chance for many across the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon and evening. While coverage will not be as great headed into the weekend, we can’t rule out some spotty showers and storms developing in the late afternoon and early evening hours both Saturday as well as Sunday as disturbances pass us by to the north. It won’t be rain for all and most will stay completely dry through the weekend and will have to battle the heat.

The Heat Advisories have been extended for the entire Brazos Valley through Saturday evening. The heat will be uncomfortable as highs soar back into the upper 90s and low 100s, but the humidity will cause those temperatures to feel closer to the 110° to 115° range in the SHADE. Please make sure you’re staying hydrated, finding ways to stay cool, applying and reapplying the sunscreen, and checking in on pets, neighbors, the elderly, and kiddos to make sure they’re doing okay in this heat. Eyeing what may be signs of a cold front ahead of Labor Day weekend to bring us a little relief from this summertime heat...stay tuned!

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Rain: 10%. High: 102. Heat index: 110-115. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 77. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Rain: 10%. High: 100. Heat index: 108-112. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

