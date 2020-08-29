Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: St. Joseph Eagles

(KBTX)
Published: Aug. 29, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a steady stream of electric players to power St. Joseph, which shifts from TAPPS Division II to Division III this season, setting up new district competitors. QB Trace Brightwell passed for 1,672 yards and ran for 789 more, accounting for 39 total TDs, but Brightwell’s numbers are also impressive on defense. He led the Eagles with 8 interceptions and had 57 tackles. Twister Bairrington again is a team-leading two-way player. Bairrington averaged nearly 9.5 yards rushing the football in 2019, where he led the Eagles’ ground game with 1,175 yards. It was his second consecutive 1,000- yard rushing season. Defensively, the 225-pound senior carries similar impressive credentials, with 69 tackles and 3 sacks. WR Reid Mulholland (9 receptions, 248 yards, 2 TDs) also strengthens the offense. Evan Lawrence (28 tackles, 2 sacks) and Rylee Hutka (38 tackles, 3 interceptions) are other defensive standouts. With TAPPS cutting the number of games, St. Joseph initially lost local non-district contests against Allen Academy and BVCHEA. That schedule was later expanded, adding Allen Academy back as an opponent. The Eagles retain former district foes Lake Jackson Brazosport Christian and Houston Grace Christian from last season’s schedule.

