In a battle of the Cougars, Leon comes out on top

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a rough non-conference schedule for the Leon Cougars in 2019. But the past is the past, and the Cougars from Leon have been preparing all year long for another season under the Friday night lights.

Storms passed to the south of Jewett but left behind some nasty wind for kickoff against the Cougars from Rosebud-Lott around 7:30 P.M.

After a decent drive to start the game, Leon’s drive stalled out and they turned the ball over on fourth down deep in Rosebud-Lott territory.

Then, on the very next play, Rosebud-Lott quarterback Jamarquis Johnson took the ball 85 yards to the house on a designed quarterback run.

The two teams went on to exchange touchdowns (Rosebud-Lott missed both two-point conversion tries and Leon cashing in their two-point conversion) leaving the score 12-8 in the middle of the second quarter as the wind died down to a light breeze.

Desperately needing some momentum, and with the wind finally cooperating, Leon quarterback Jacob Robinson began to piece together a nice drive around the four-minute mark of the second quarter.

After a nice pass to wide receiver Tito Gonzalez, Robinson got Rosebud-Lott to jump offside and took advantage by tossing a bomb to Micah Burleson for the 35-yard touchdown pass. The Leon Cougars would go on to convert the two-point conversion and took a 16-12 lead into the locker room at the half.

With the rust shaken off from the offseason, both teams hit their stride in the second half putting up a combined 55 points in the second half.

But it was the Leon Cougars that were able to take the week one victory over Rosebud-Lott by a score of 49-34.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.