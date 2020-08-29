Advertisement

Madisonville wins season opener 49-20 over Diboll

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs beat Diboll 49-20 to open their season at Lumberjack Stadium Saturday afternoon. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but it was postponed due to Hurricane Laura.

Diboll scored on the first play from scrimmage to go up 8-0 early on. The Mustangs responded and led 21-14 at the half. Madisonville dominated the second half to win 49-20.

Madisonville will be at home hosting Liberty next Friday. Diboll will travel to Newton next Friday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Anderson-Shiro Owls

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The experience is in place for Anderson-Shiro, with a core group of starters, many of whom will be starting their fourth year.

Sports

Aggies not getting ‘too high or too low’ as they continue practice in uncertain conditions

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Vanderbilt is the first SEC team to stop team activities since practices began on Monday

Sports

Hometown Heroes: St. Joseph Eagles

Updated: 1 hours ago
There’s a steady stream of electric players to power St. Joseph, which shifts from TAPPS Division II to Division III this season, setting up new district competitors.

Sports

Witcher’s 5 TD catches paces Pulaski Academy in 48-35 season opening win

Updated: 17 hours ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Latest News

Sports

Caldwell defends its new turf 28-26 over Snook

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Caldwell Hornets beat the Snook Bluejays 28-26 in their debut of the new turf at Hornet Stadium Friday night. This was the first time both teams played each other in a Battle of Burleson County.

Sports

Witcher’s 5 TD catches paces Pulaski Academy in 48-35 season opening win

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Pulaski Academy Bruins won their season opener Friday night with a 48-35 win over Robinson at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium. The game was a showdown of state champions with Pulaski Academy winning the Arkansas 5A title a year ago while Robinson claimed the 4A crown.

Sports

Lorena vs Franklin

Updated: 17 hours ago
Lorena vs Franklin

Sports

Navasota knocks off Wharton in season opener

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By John Wilson
The Navasota Rattlers beat Wharton 35-13 Friday night at Rattler Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

High School Football

Somerville Home Opener Canceled Due to Weather

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
Somerville Yegua’s were excited to finally play some football. They were able to score a touchdown within minutes of the start of the first quarter. Weather on the other hand had other plans. The game was delayed due to lightning and after a little over an hour the coaches decided to call the game acknowledging that the weather did not have any plans of leaving the area and once again creating a safe environment for the players to play there long awaited game of football.

Sports

Thriller in Anderson; Owls take lead with 11 seconds left on clock

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brandon Perez
After a one hour lightning delay, the Anderson-Shiro Owls kicked-off against the Wallis Brazos Cougars.