Madisonville wins season opener 49-20 over Diboll

DIBOLL, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs beat Diboll 49-20 to open their season at Lumberjack Stadium Saturday afternoon. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but it was postponed due to Hurricane Laura.

Diboll scored on the first play from scrimmage to go up 8-0 early on. The Mustangs responded and led 21-14 at the half. Madisonville dominated the second half to win 49-20.

Madisonville will be at home hosting Liberty next Friday. Diboll will travel to Newton next Friday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.