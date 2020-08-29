Navasota knocks off Wharton in season opener

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers beat Wharton 35-13 Friday night at Rattler Stadium in the season opener for both teams. The start of the game was delayed 90 minutes because of lightning.

Navasota scored on their first 2 possessions of the game. Ja’mar Jessie capped off the opening drive with an eight yard touchdown run to give the Rattlers a 7-0 lead. On Navasota’s second possession James threw a 14 yard touchdown pass to Xavier Steptoe to make it a 14-0 game.

Darius Randle would score on a pair of touchdown runs to push the Rattler lead to 28-0.

Navasota’s final score came when Joel Castaneda sacked Wharton quarterback Sterling Harris and knocked the ball loose. Victor Torres recovered the fumble and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown.

Navasota will return to action September 4 when they play their first road game of the year against Sealy.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.