Normangee claims season opening win over Bremond 29-14

BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers opened the 2020 high school football season with a 29-14 win over the Bremond Tigers at Tiger Field on Friday night.

The Tigers were able to get on the board first thanks to a 12 yard quarterback keeper by Seth Kasowski to make it 8-0, but the Panthers got a pair of touchdown passes from Mason Hardy to Izaha Jones and Garrette Douga to take a 15-8 halftime lead.

Hardy found Douga in the 3rd quarter for his third touchdown pass of the game as Normangee pulled away to win their season opener on the road.

Bremond (0-1) will be on the road next week as they take on the Axtell Longhorns looking for their first win of the season. Normangee (1-0) will try to make it back to back wins next Saturday as they travel to Groveton to take on Garrison at 6pm.

