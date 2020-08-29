Somerville Home Opener Canceled Due to Weather

Somerville Yegua’s were excited to finally play some football. They were able to score a touchdown within minutes of the start of the first quarter. Weather on the other hand had other plans. The game was delayed due to lightning and after a little over an hour the coaches decided to call the game acknowledging that the weather did not have any plans of leaving the area and once again creating a safe environment for the players to play there long awaited game of football.

The Somerville Yegua’s will host a non-conference game against the Fighting Owls of Anderson-Shiro September 4th. Kick off is at 7:30p

