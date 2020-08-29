Thriller in Anderson; Owls take lead with 11 seconds left on clock

After a one hour lightning delay, the Anderson-Shiro Owls kicked-off against the Wallis Brazos Cougars.

Brazos would strike first, a 3 yard plunge into the end zone by Elijah Johnson would give the Cougars a 7 - 0 lead. This contest would start the 4th quarter tied at 7, however, that score would not last long. After a handful of scoring by both teams Anderson-Shiro would prove to have the advantage. The owls would score with 11 seconds left to take the lead 21-15. That would be our final, Anderson-Shiro start the year with a victory over Wallis Brazos.

Next week Anderson will travel to Somerville to take on the Yeguas.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

