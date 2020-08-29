Witcher’s 5 TD catches paces Pulaski Academy in 48-35 season opening win

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (KBTX) - The Pulaski Academy Bruins won their season opener Friday night with a 48-35 win over Robinson at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium. The game was a showdown of state champions with Pulaski Academy winning the Arkansas 5A title a year ago while Robinson claimed the 4A crown.

The Bruins got on the scoreboard in the first quarter on an 81 yard touchdown pass from Nolen Bruffett to Cooper White. PA was facing 4th and 7 from their own 19 when Head Coach Kevin Kelley dials up the pass play over the middle that wound up giving Pulaski Academy a 6-0 lead.

In the second quarter PA senior receiver Jaylin Witcher had his number called. He scored on a 60 yard pass from Charlie Fiser. The TD reception was the first of five for Witcher who had 13 catches for 220 yards.

If you are wondering why KBTX Sports was airing Arkansas high school football highlights I can offer you this explanation.

First, because lightening delays in the Brazos Valley tonight our Friday Football Fever show was running a little light.

Second, It just so happens that my nephew Nolen is the senior quarterback at PA and I thought what better way to fill a high school football show than for ’Uncle Darryl’ to show a highlight from my nephew’s game.

