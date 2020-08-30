Airplane crash reported at Coulter Airfield in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an airplane crash at Coulter Airfield in Bryan, multiple sources have confirmed to KBTX.

The plane has crashed on the south end of the runway, according to emergency responders. At least one medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

BREAKING NEWS: An airplane has crashed at Coulter Airfield in Bryan. @haleyvyrostek is there and just reported seeing a medical helicopter arrive at the scene.



MORE UPDATES --> https://t.co/el5HQHHp4A pic.twitter.com/QyCR8krWzE — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) August 30, 2020

The crash was reported just after 2:00 p.m. No other details were immediately available.

KBTX has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. We’ll update this story when more details are made available.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.