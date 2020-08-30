Advertisement

Airplane crash reported at Coulter Airfield in Bryan

Emergency crews are responding to an airplane crash reported Sunday afternoon at Coulter Airfield in Bryan.
An airplane crashed Sunday afternoon at Bryan's Coulter Airfield.
An airplane crashed Sunday afternoon at Bryan's Coulter Airfield.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an airplane crash at Coulter Airfield in Bryan, multiple sources have confirmed to KBTX.

The plane has crashed on the south end of the runway, according to emergency responders. At least one medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

The crash was reported just after 2:00 p.m. No other details were immediately available.

KBTX has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. We’ll update this story when more details are made available.

