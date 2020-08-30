A’s announce positive virus test, game vs. Astros postponed

HOUSTON (AP) - The Oakland Athletics have had a member of their organization test positive for COVID-19, causing their game today against the Houston Astros to be postponed. The finale of the three-game series in Houston was called off hours before it was set to start. The A’s said the team conducted testing and contact tracing for the entire traveling party and would self-isolate in Houston with recommended safety precautions in place.

