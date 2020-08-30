Advertisement

A’s announce positive virus test, game vs. Astros postponed

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - The Oakland Athletics have had a member of their organization test positive for COVID-19, causing their game today against the Houston Astros to be postponed. The finale of the three-game series in Houston was called off hours before it was set to start. The A’s said the team conducted testing and contact tracing for the entire traveling party and would self-isolate in Houston with recommended safety precautions in place.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hometown Heroes

Hometown Heroes: St. Joseph Eagles

Updated: 22 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Madisonville wins season opener 49-20 over Diboll

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Anderson-Shiro Owls

Updated: 23 hours ago
The experience is in place for Anderson-Shiro, with a core group of starters, many of whom will be starting their fourth year.

Sports

Aggies not getting ‘too high or too low’ as they continue practice in uncertain conditions

Updated: 23 hours ago
Vanderbilt is the first SEC team to stop team activities since practices began on Monday

Latest News

Sports

Hometown Heroes: St. Joseph Eagles

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT
There’s a steady stream of electric players to power St. Joseph, which shifts from TAPPS Division II to Division III this season, setting up new district competitors.

Sports

Madisonville wins season opener 49-20 over Diboll

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Madisonville Mustangs beat Diboll 49-20 to open their season at Lumberjack Stadium Saturday afternoon. The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but it was postponed due to Hurricane Laura.

Sports

Witcher’s 5 TD catches paces Pulaski Academy in 48-35 season opening win

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:04 AM CDT
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Caldwell defends its new turf 28-26 over Snook

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:57 AM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
The Caldwell Hornets beat the Snook Bluejays 28-26 in their debut of the new turf at Hornet Stadium Friday night. This was the first time both teams played each other in a Battle of Burleson County.

Sports

Witcher’s 5 TD catches paces Pulaski Academy in 48-35 season opening win

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:55 AM CDT
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Pulaski Academy Bruins won their season opener Friday night with a 48-35 win over Robinson at Joe B. Hatcher Stadium. The game was a showdown of state champions with Pulaski Academy winning the Arkansas 5A title a year ago while Robinson claimed the 4A crown.

Sports

Lorena vs Franklin

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:51 AM CDT
Lorena vs Franklin