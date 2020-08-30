Advertisement

Bryan ISD quick to condemn employee’s social media comments

Remarks by a Bryan ISD employee on Facebook have been called “unacceptable” by the school district
(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD wasted no time Saturday in condemning remarks made on Facebook by an employee of SFA Middle School and said the matter would be investigated.

The district’s response came as screenshots of the now-deleted remarks on a news media’s Facebook page were being widely shared by parents and concerned citizens on Facebook.

The employee was responding to a story about basketball players who were participating in a boycott this week and said “last time I checked you colored folks are getting paid very well to keep us entertained. Why don’t you get about your own people killing one another White man keep a black man down, he’ll rise up and show thrvworld [sic] you are worthy.”

After the screenshots were shared with KBTX, we reached out to the school district’s spokesperson to make him aware of what happened. Moments later the school district posted the following response on Bryan ISD and SFA Middle School’s Facebook page:

“We are aware of an unacceptable comment made by an employee on a Facebook post unrelated to the school district. This comment does not represent the values of our district, and will not be condoned. This will be handled according to our employee code of conduct. This type of comment will not be tolerated in the school district.”

Editor’s note: KBTX has reached out to the employee for comment. Given that teacher’s actions do not violate the law and Bryan ISD has acknowledged and agreed to quickly address the situation, KBTX is not naming the staff member at this time but that could change if Bryan ISD’s investigation determines the employee violated policy and disciplinary action is taken.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 8/28

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local bars, breweries reopening under allowance of new TABC permit

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

Latest News

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Texas A&M announces pause on merit raises for faculty, staff

Updated: 7 hours ago
Thousands of employees won’t see raises right now.

News

Aggies start relief fund for Hurricane Laura

Updated: 7 hours ago
Aggies are sending supplies and items to the areas hit this week.

Coronavirus

Brazos County Health District confirms 50 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

13 police officers sworn in to local departments during ceremony Friday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Thirteen men and women sworn in as police officers in Bryan.

News

Friday Night Weather Update 8/28

Updated: 22 hours ago