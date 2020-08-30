Bryan ISD quick to condemn employee’s social media comments

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD wasted no time Saturday in condemning remarks made on Facebook by an employee of SFA Middle School and said the matter would be investigated.

The district’s response came as screenshots of the now-deleted remarks on a news media’s Facebook page were being widely shared by parents and concerned citizens on Facebook.

The employee was responding to a story about basketball players who were participating in a boycott this week and said “last time I checked you colored folks are getting paid very well to keep us entertained. Why don’t you get about your own people killing one another White man keep a black man down, he’ll rise up and show thrvworld [sic] you are worthy.”

After the screenshots were shared with KBTX, we reached out to the school district’s spokesperson to make him aware of what happened. Moments later the school district posted the following response on Bryan ISD and SFA Middle School’s Facebook page:

“We are aware of an unacceptable comment made by an employee on a Facebook post unrelated to the school district. This comment does not represent the values of our district, and will not be condoned. This will be handled according to our employee code of conduct. This type of comment will not be tolerated in the school district.”

Editor’s note: KBTX has reached out to the employee for comment. Given that teacher’s actions do not violate the law and Bryan ISD has acknowledged and agreed to quickly address the situation, KBTX is not naming the staff member at this time but that could change if Bryan ISD’s investigation determines the employee violated policy and disciplinary action is taken.

