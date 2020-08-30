College Station church giving free food boxes to those in need Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Skybreak Church in College Station has partnered with Convoy of Hope to host free-food drivethru giveaways.

Sunday morning, volunteers will be out at the church around 11 a.m. to distribute hundreds of boxes of produce and milk.

We spoke with the pastor at Skybreak and he tells KBTX they’re happy to help our community, especially during the pandemic and after Hurricane Laura.

“We’re all about helping the community, building the community, and loving on them, especially through COVID and with these evacuees that may be here through Hurricane Laura. We just thought it was a great time to give back to the community and to help them, those who may be hurting right now,” said Skybreak Executive Pastor Nathan Green.

The church helped serve more than 300 families Friday evening and is looking forward to helping more Sunday morning.

