Advertisement

College Station church giving free food boxes to those in need Sunday

Volunteers with Skybreak Church will be distributing boxes of produce and milk for anyone in need at no charge
By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Skybreak Church in College Station has partnered with Convoy of Hope to host free-food drivethru giveaways.

Sunday morning, volunteers will be out at the church around 11 a.m. to distribute hundreds of boxes of produce and milk.

We spoke with the pastor at Skybreak and he tells KBTX they’re happy to help our community, especially during the pandemic and after Hurricane Laura.

“We’re all about helping the community, building the community, and loving on them, especially through COVID and with these evacuees that may be here through Hurricane Laura. We just thought it was a great time to give back to the community and to help them, those who may be hurting right now,” said Skybreak Executive Pastor Nathan Green.

The church helped serve more than 300 families Friday evening and is looking forward to helping more Sunday morning.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 8/28

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local bars, breweries reopening under new TABC guidance

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local bars and breweries are working to open their doors back up to the public after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) made changes to its food and beverage certificate, making it easier for bars to reopen as a restaurant.

News

College Station church giving free food boxes to those in need Sunday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
College Station church giving free food boxes to those in need Sunday

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 8/29

Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 8/29 | News Three At Ten

News

Bryan ISD quick to condemn employee’s social media comments

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Remarks by a Bryan ISD employee on Facebook have been called “unacceptable” by the school district

News

Local bars, breweries reopening under allowance of new TABC permit

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: 5 hours ago
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Texas A&M announces pause on merit raises for faculty, staff

Updated: 10 hours ago
Thousands of employees won’t see raises right now.