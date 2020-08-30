Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Brazos Christian Eagles

(KBTX)
By David Campbell / Friday Football Fever Magazine and Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 30, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian returns a particularly strong group of juniors, who should lead an improved defense. Every one of the Eagles linebackers earned honors on the all-district team as sophomores. Harris Powers and Davis Carroll figure to have triple-digit tackling seasons. Stryker Gay is more of a safety/LB hybrid, and he’s a big-play machine. He had 20 tackles for losses, with three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries last season. Sam Kinnard also will contribute as a top cover corner. Levi Hancock now guides the offense, giving the Eagles a dual threat. When he passes, he has complementary targets. Ryan Burtin is a jitterbug receiver who can turn a short pass into a substantial gain. Hayden Tillery has a long body and the ability to win jump-ball passes. In a five-team district, defending champion Tomball Rosehill remains on the schedule. Health will be a key. Multiple injuries proved to be a factor in every Eagle loss in 2019. Even with a season cut short by TAPPS’ changes, Brazos Christian will play every scheduled district opponent.

In 2019, the Eagles had a resurgent 8-4 year, with Bryce Steel passing for 3,585 yards and 48 touchdowns. Steel was named Texas Football’s Private School Player of the Year. Despite having to replace the dynamic quarterback, the Eagles feel confident with a strong group of juniors returning including the new starter under center, Levi Hancock.

”I mean I don’t feel pressure from anyone to be as good as him. I have complete confidence in the guys around me to get me to where he was. That’s my goal cause he was the best last year,” said Hancock.

“We feel very strongly about his ability as a both a leader and a quarterback. He’s a dual threat guy who can both run and pass. We’ve got a really strong receiving group coming back. We graduate some first team all-state guys, but we’re a lot deeper than we were a year ago,” said Eagles Head Coach Ben Hoffmeier.

Brazos Christian will kick-off their season September 25th at Austin St. Dominic Savio.

