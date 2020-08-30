Local bars, breweries reopening under new TABC guidance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local bars and breweries are working to open their doors back up to the public after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) made changes to its food and beverage certificate, making it easier for bars to reopen as a restaurant.

About one month ago, establishments in Texas that made 51% of their sales from alcohol, were given the go-ahead to apply for a food and beverage permit if they met certain guidelines. Those guidelines included having a kitchen.

Now, the TABC voted to allow establishments to reopen without a kitchen, rather, a permanent place on the property to serve food from. That includes food trucks.

Much like before, owners have to sign affidavits agreeing to show proof of food sales and that they will abide by the laws in place.

Blackwater Draw Brewing Company owner Chris Steele said they saw this as a great opportunity to get their doors back open. So, on Saturday, he bought a food truck.

“It’s harder because we have to buy a food truck, we have to go in more debt, we didn’t ask to be singled out and close down, and we didn’t ask to be having to borrow more money just to stay in business,” said Steele.

The food truck was delivered in front of the brewery, and Steele said they are working with the city to find a place to safely park it near the business. Steele added that he plans to bring back some favorites from his restaurant that was shut down two years ago.

“We were very popular for our brunch, so we are kicking around the idea of having brunch back now,” said Steele. “Do some of our most popular brunch items have mimosas, stuff like that along with our beer. Now on the regular menu, we’ll have really good burgers. We had a really popular ahi tuna nacho dish that we will bring back, so really all the best parts of BWD will return.”

Steele said he is still waiting on the permit to allow the food truck to open. In the meantime, they plan to make sure the brewery and seating areas outside are up to date with the current social distancing guidelines.

“We’re gonna have to hire new staff to manage the crowds. There are all kinds of regulations as far as social distancing and adding food to that we have to make sure that we have enough staff to clean all the tables, and make sure people are staying socially distanced,” said Steele.

Steele said he hopes to hear back soon about his permit and that he is optimistic he will be able to open his doors back up to the public in a week.

