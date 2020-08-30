Advertisement

Multiple tropical waves being monitored by the National Hurricane Center

Two new tropical depressions could form by mid-to-late week
1pm Tropical Outlook for August 30th, 2020
1pm Tropical Outlook for August 30th, 2020(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 1pm Sunday, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring four tropical waves either in or emerging into the Atlantic basin this week. Two of those areas of interest have been given a high chance for development over the next two to five days. Below is the latest out of Miami regarding each of these pictured above:

  • A westward-moving tropical wave accompanied by a broad low-pressure area is located over the eastern Caribbean Sea just west of the Windward Islands. Associated shower and thunderstorm activity continues to show signs of organization, and environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for development. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves westward at about 15 mph across the central Caribbean Sea. Interests in Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and Yucatan should monitor the progress of this disturbance. Formation chance through 48 hours: 70% | Formation chance through next 5 days: 80%
  • An area of low pressure is expected to form off the southeastern coast of the United States in a day or two. Subsequent development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of the week while the system moves northeastward or east-northeastward, initially parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. and then away from land. Formation chance through 48 hours: 60% | Formation chance through next 5 days: 70%
  • A new tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in a couple of days. Gradual development of this system will be possible through the end of the week while it moves slowly westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Formation chance through 48 hours: 0% | Formation chance through next 5 days: 30%
  • A westward-moving tropical wave is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system is producing limited shower activity, and further development is becoming less likely due to unfavorable environmental conditions. Formation chance through 48 hours: 0% | Formation chance through next 5 days: 20%
The National Hurricane Center gives a tropical wave in the Eastern Gulf a high chance to become a tropical depression in the next day or two
The National Hurricane Center gives a tropical wave in the Eastern Gulf a high chance to become a tropical depression in the next day or two(KBTX)

The Eastern Caribbean tropical wave’s odds for development increased 50% between Sunday morning and midday, as shower and thunderstorm development became better organized. Over the next few days, it is expected to move west through an area of warm water both at and below the sea’s surface. That warm water to fuel from and relaxed upper-level wind will allow for probable development sometime Monday or Tuesday. High-pressure located in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico will move this system west toward Central America. As of this time, this is something to monitor but presents no immediate concern for the Gulf of Mexico.

September 10th marks the peak of hurricane season. The next named storms in 2020 are Nana and Omar.

Based off climatology, the peak of hurricane season is September 10th
Based off climatology, the peak of hurricane season is September 10th(KBTX)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local counties spared from Laura after spring tornado

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
Hurricane Laura officially made landfall early Thursday morning along the southwestern Louisiana coastline as a category four hurricane. Damaging winds and storm surge slammed the coastline as the storm continued to track north.

News

Marco to provide moisture, eyes on Laura for greater potential impacts

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Tropical Storm Marco expected to bring moisture that could pop up showers and storms across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, while we closely monitor the track that Tropical Storm Laura is expected to take to the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane

Marco’s forecast path shifts south as it weakens, Laura strengthening near Cuba

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Hurricane Marco now expected to turn west after approaching Louisiana Monday. Laura becomes a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday

Hurricane

The Fujiwhara Effect and “will Marco and Laura combine to create a megastorm?”

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Storms Marco and Laura. Will they form one megastorm in the Gulf of Mexico? Could they do the Fujiwhara effect?

Latest News

National

Two new storms form in Atlantic, could threaten Florida, Gulf coast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Two new tropical depressions have formed in the Atlantic and could be on tracks toward the United States.

News

Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in southern North Carolina

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
The category one hurricane made landfall in southern North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

News

Isaias weakens into a tropical storm

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
As of the 7 P.M. update from the National Hurricane Center, the tropical storm is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane overnight Saturday.

National

Central Florida preps for hurricane

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
|
Central Florida preps for hurricane amid coronavirus pandemic.

News

Hurricane Hanna makes landfall along the South Texas coastline

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
The first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season made landfall along the South Texas coastline Saturday afternoon.

News

Tropical Storm Hanna expected to bring more showers and storms to the Brazos Valley this weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
Showers and storms possible across the Brazos Valley throughout the weekend as Tropical Storm Hanna moves towards the South Texas coastline.