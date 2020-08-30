Multiple tropical waves being monitored by the National Hurricane Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 1pm Sunday, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring four tropical waves either in or emerging into the Atlantic basin this week. Two of those areas of interest have been given a high chance for development over the next two to five days. Below is the latest out of Miami regarding each of these pictured above:

A westward-moving tropical wave accompanied by a broad low-pressure area is located over the eastern Caribbean Sea just west of the Windward Islands. Associated shower and thunderstorm activity continues to show signs of organization, and environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for development. A tropical depression is likely to form during the next day or two while the system moves westward at about 15 mph across the central Caribbean Sea. Interests in Jamaica, Honduras, Belize, Guatemala and Yucatan should monitor the progress of this disturbance. Formation chance through 48 hours: 70% | Formation chance through next 5 days: 80%

An area of low pressure is expected to form off the southeastern coast of the United States in a day or two. Subsequent development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle of the week while the system moves northeastward or east-northeastward, initially parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. and then away from land. Formation chance through 48 hours: 60% | Formation chance through next 5 days: 70%

A new tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa in a couple of days. Gradual development of this system will be possible through the end of the week while it moves slowly westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Formation chance through 48 hours: 0% | Formation chance through next 5 days: 30%

A westward-moving tropical wave is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This system is producing limited shower activity, and further development is becoming less likely due to unfavorable environmental conditions. Formation chance through 48 hours: 0% | Formation chance through next 5 days: 20%

The National Hurricane Center gives a tropical wave in the Eastern Gulf a high chance to become a tropical depression in the next day or two (KBTX)

The Eastern Caribbean tropical wave’s odds for development increased 50% between Sunday morning and midday, as shower and thunderstorm development became better organized. Over the next few days, it is expected to move west through an area of warm water both at and below the sea’s surface. That warm water to fuel from and relaxed upper-level wind will allow for probable development sometime Monday or Tuesday. High-pressure located in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico will move this system west toward Central America. As of this time, this is something to monitor but presents no immediate concern for the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical wave running west out of the Eastern Caribbean looks healthier Sunday, headed for parts of the sea that can provide plenty of warm water for fuel above & below the surface



High over the E. Gulf (in theory) set to steer this due west next 3-5days. Next name of 2020 #Nana pic.twitter.com/60Bgp73zbc — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 30, 2020

September 10th marks the peak of hurricane season. The next named storms in 2020 are Nana and Omar.

Based off climatology, the peak of hurricane season is September 10th (KBTX)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.