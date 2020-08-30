Nearly all new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County are linked to young people

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 40 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 518 active cases and 8 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

95% of the new confirmed cases reported Sunday are in the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 400 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 134 active probable cases and there have been 266 probable recovered cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 54 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

4,131 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,703. There have been 46,802 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 72 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 48 percent.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 205 401 Brazos 490 4,663 Burleson 34 275 Grimes 80 980 Houston 25 572 Lee 149 284 Leon 28 180 Madison 234 833 Milam 22 425 Montgomery 1,319 8,515 Robertson 15 248 San Jacinto 7 200 Trinity 6 176 Walker 1,069 4,015 Waller 286 640 Washington 48 560

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 456 staffed hospital beds with 122 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 61 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 20 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 205 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 401 total cases and 191 recovered cases and five deaths.

Burleson County currently has 34 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 275 total cases, and 237 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 80 active cases. There have been 980 total cases, 873 recoveries and 30 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 572 total cases of COVID-19. There are 25 active cases and 174 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 368 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 149 active cases. The county has a total of 284 cases, with 15 recoveries and 38 deaths.

Leon County currently has 28 active cases. The county has 180 total cases, with 146 recoveries and four deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 234 active cases. The county has a total of 833 cases with 595 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 22 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 425 total cases and 403 recovered cases. There are currently two patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,319 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 8,515 total cases and 5,856 recovered cases. There are currently 39 people hospitalized, and there have been 109 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 15 active COVID-19 cases, with 248 total cases. Currently, 228 patients have recovered and there have been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 200 cases with 184 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 176 total cases with 162 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 4,015 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,037 cases are active in the community and 631 are recovered community cases. 2,347 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 286 active cases of COVID-19. There are 640 total cases and 346 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 48 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 560 total cases with 468 recoveries and 45 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 124 new cases on Aug. 26.

Currently, the university has reported 578 positive cases, 12.89 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on August 27, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 104,622 active cases and 484,880 recoveries. There have been 601,768 total cases reported and 4,842,362 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 12,266 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 101,670 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 28 at 3:50 p.m.

