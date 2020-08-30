Advertisement

Trump plans to visit Kenosha, potentially stoking tensions

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amid fury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the back, which left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed.

White House spokesman Judd Deere told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday that Trump will be meeting with law enforcement officers and “surveying” some of the damage from recent protests that turned destructive.

The visit is certain to exacerbate tensions in the city, where a crowd of about 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside a courthouse Saturday to denounce police violence.

Trump has been running his reelection campaign on a law-and-order mantle, denouncing protesters as “thugs” while voicing his support for police.

In his acceptance speech during the virtual Republican National Convention, Trump painted the election in hyperbolic terms as a stark choice between peaceful streets and anarchy.

Trump’s opponent for reelection, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have accused Trump of rooting for violence amid unrest in Wisconsin.

“He views this as a political benefit,” Biden said in an interview on MSNBC. “He’s rooting for more violence, not less. And it’s clear about that.”

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey and two other officers were responding to a domestic dispute call last Sunday when Sheskey shot Blake in the back seven times. Cellphone video captured the shooting, which has sparked new protests against racial injustice and police brutality months after George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis officer touched off a wider reckoning on race.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 8/28

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local bars, breweries reopening under new TABC guidance

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local bars and breweries are working to open their doors back up to the public after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) made changes to its food and beverage certificate, making it easier for bars to reopen as a restaurant.

News

College Station church giving free food boxes to those in need Sunday

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Volunteers with Skybreak Church will be distributing boxes of produce and milk for anyone in need at no charge

News

College Station church giving free food boxes to those in need Sunday

Updated: 22 minutes ago
College Station church giving free food boxes to those in need Sunday

Latest News

National

Trump supporters, counter-protesters clash in Portland

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Video showed sporadic fighting, as well as Trump supporters firing paintball pellets at opponents as counter-protesters threw things at the Trump caravan.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 8/29

Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday Night Weather Update 8/29 | News Three At Ten

National

Trump tours hurricane damage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
President Trump on damage from Hurricane Laura: "I've never seen anything quite like it."

News

Bryan ISD quick to condemn employee’s social media comments

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Remarks by a Bryan ISD employee on Facebook have been called “unacceptable” by the school district

News

Local bars, breweries reopening under allowance of new TABC permit

Updated: 3 hours ago