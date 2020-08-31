Active cases hit 500 mark, 88 percent of new COVID-19 cases from young people

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 527 active cases and 7 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 54 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

One patient has been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 4,141 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

88 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 418 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 148 active probably cases and there have been 270 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,719. There have been 47,148 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 69 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 51 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 388

77802: 391

77803: 1,265

77807: 282

77808: 210

77840: 1,014

77845: 1,062

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 97

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 216 417 Brazos 527 4,719 Burleson 32 287 Grimes 56 970 Houston 28 377 Lee 22 197 Leon 32 188 Madison 154 830 Milam 18 430 Montgomery 1,326 8,580 Robertson 52 262 San Jacinto 8 202 Trinity 5 178 Walker 1,037 4,015 Waller 148 638 Washington 48 564

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 449 staffed hospital beds with 134 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 58 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 24 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 216 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 417 total cases and 191 recovered cases and six deaths.

Burleson County currently has 32 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 287 total cases, and 238 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 59 active cases. There have been 970 total cases and 880 recoveries. There have been 30 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 377 total cases of COVID-19. There are 27 active cases and 174 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 171 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 22 active cases. The county has a total of 197 cases, with 160 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 32 active cases. The county has 188 total cases, with 150 recoveries and four deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 154 active cases. The county has a total of 830 cases with 671 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 18 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 430 total cases and 412 recovered cases. There are currently two patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,326 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 8,580 total cases and 5,913 recovered cases. There have been 110 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 52 active COVID-19 cases, with 262 total cases. Currently, 210 patients have recovered and there has been three reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 36

77856 - 7

77837 - 5

76629 - 4

San Jacinto County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 202 cases with 185 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 5 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 178 total cases with 166 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 4,015 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,037 cases are active in the community and 631 are recovered community cases. 2,347 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 148 active cases of COVID-19. There are 638 total cases and 490 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 48 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 564 total cases with 471 recoveries and 45 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 83 new cases on Aug. 28.

Currently, the university has reported 697 positive cases, 11.8 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on August 23, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 98,326 active cases and 499,518 recoveries. There have been 610,354 total cases reported and 4,924,712 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 12,510 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 104,649 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 30 at 3:05 p.m.

