AG Ken Paxton sues Harris County Clerk to prevent unlawful sending of unsolicited mail-in ballot applications

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Monday against Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins to prevent him from “sending unsolicited mail-in ballot applications to over two million Harris County registered voters.” Texas law requires clerks to send applications to voters who specifically request them.

Under Texas election law, mail-in ballots are reserved for limited categories of qualified voters who are 65 years and older or disabled.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled earlier this year that “a voter’s lack of immunity from [COVID-19] and concern about contracting it at a polling place [is not] a ’disability’ within the meaning of the statute.”

To read the full lawsuit, click here.

