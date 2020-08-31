Aggie Pitcher Ross Stripling is headed to the Blue Jays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M Pitcher Ross Stripling has been traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Toronto Blue Jays. The trade happened before the trade deadline on Monday.

OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP @RossStripling from the Dodgers for 2 players to be named later.



Welcome to the #BlueJays, Ross! pic.twitter.com/MeT4KbXqia — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 31, 2020

Stripling made his big league debut in 2016 with the Dodgers and has been a part of their rotation ever since. The Aggie started in 7 games so far this year throwing 27 strikeouts. Stripling has started in 59 games for Los Angeles in his 4+ seasons and has a .479 win percentage.

