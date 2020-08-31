Advertisement

Aggie Pitcher Ross Stripling is headed to the Blue Jays

Stripling has played all 5 MLB seasons with the Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Ross Stripling (68) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Ross Stripling (68) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane) (KY3)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M Pitcher Ross Stripling has been traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Toronto Blue Jays. The trade happened before the trade deadline on Monday.

Stripling made his big league debut in 2016 with the Dodgers and has been a part of their rotation ever since. The Aggie started in 7 games so far this year throwing 27 strikeouts. Stripling has started in 59 games for Los Angeles in his 4+ seasons and has a .479 win percentage.

The Dodgers have traded right-hander Ross Stripling to the Blue Jays for two players to be named later, the clubs announced on Monday.

Stripling, an All-Star in 2018, is 23-25 with a 3.68 ERA over 143 appearances (59 starts) in his five-year MLB career, all with the Dodgers. He has a 5.61 ERA in seven starts this year.

