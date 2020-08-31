Bar owners eyeing food mandate to comply with new TABC rules

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued new rules to bars this weekend allowing for more of them to re-open.

Under the new guidelines, bars can re-open as long as they are able to offer food and generate less than half of their revenue from alcohol.

That’s a change from the previous mandate that included a stipulation requiring bars to have a kitchen on-site.

But getting to that 51% revenue generated by non-alcoholic products can be tricky.

Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce President Glen Brewer says he understands what the commission is trying to do, but that there are still some major hurdles that local bar owners will need to clear first.

“This gives them a chance,” Brewer explains.

He says he understands the frustration from bar owners over their continued closure while restaurants are back open.

“It’s gonna be hard maybe because of the way they’re set up,” Brewer says, “some are using food trucks, some are using catering services. A lot of people will be requiring food with their purchase.”

He says that’s all in an effort to meet the new guidelines and return to at least some business.

Brewer tells us that it could be even trickier when out-of-towners come to the area for Aggie football.

“They’re gonna have to learn that these places have to stay within these guidelines,” Brewer says.

Brewer also touched on efforts to maximize counting during the census and says he’s looking forward to First Friday.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.