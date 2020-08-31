Be Remarkable: TROUPE director, founder receives standing ovation from community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For more than two decades, MarkAnthony Sterling, also known as M.A., has used his theater talents and expertise to make Brazos Valley TROUPE a successful organization in Bryan.

Brazos Valley TROUPE (Texas Repertory Of Unique Performing Arts & Entertainment) began its journey to entertain 25 years ago. It has seen an amazing amount of growth in several areas including membership, artistic development, YOUTH enrollment, audience patronage, and community service. At the center of it all has been Sterling, the group’s Managing Artistic Director.

“M. A. gives all his time to helping make Troupe a success from classes, to directing plays to taking theater throughout the Brazos Valley and taking students to state competition and organizing trips to Chicago and New York to see professional theater and have workshops there with established actors,” said supporter Larry Thompson and many others who nominated Sterling.

The TROUPE program is a proven way to build confidence and self-esteem in young people of all ages and it provides quality, family-friendly entertainment for the community. Currently, fall registration is underway for the 27th season with a registration event happening on Tuesday, September 1st from 6 to 8 p.m.

