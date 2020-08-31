Family friends of plane crash victims share details about their life, impact

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are learning many new details about a family killed in a plane crash Sunday at Coulter Airfield in Bryan.

The Walker Family was from the Farmersville area in North Texas. Their daughter 21-year-old Victoria was a senior at Texas A&M. Also killed was her mother Tammy, 51 and David, 54. Family friends said Victoria was a great student who was part of the Mays Business School. She was also a Terry Scholar and member of the Delta Sigma Pi business fraternity.

“David had just purchased the plane a couple weeks ago with a friend of his and he’d had his license for years and years and so they went down there to see Vic and they went up for a little recreation flight,” said family friend David Hargrave. Hargrave is the youth pastor at the church they attend; First Baptist in Josephine.

“I don’t know if the accident happened coming down or going back up but yeah they went down there to see Vic and so she could see the plane. She was excited to see Dad’s new wings,” Hargrave said.

He said their North Texas hometown in the Farmersville area is coming to terms with the loss.

”I tell you what, A&M lost a jewel and she has a big personality. Very, very intelligent not only in what we call book smarts but she was full of common sense and she was a leader in our youth group,” said Hargave.

Victoria has an older sister who wasn’t on the plane.

Hargrave said David and Tammy were actively involved in both of their children's lives.

“You just couldn’t ask for a better mom and dad,” he said. “Tammy was to me very quiet but she got her work done she was an accountant. She’d done the business end for David’s companies but very intelligent... David’s personality was big too,” said Hargrave.

Family and friends said the only survivor of the crash was Victoria’s boyfriend. His name hasn’t been released but police said he was still in the hospital in critical condition Monday.

”Just be praying for them,” added Hargrave.

Delta Sigma Pi also sent an official statement about Victoria.

Victoria Walker was a pillar within the Lambda Nu chapter of Delta Sigma Pi at Texas A&M. She passionately served our chapter and its members selflessly every day. She had a tremendous impact through leadership positions and endless work to improve the lives of everyone within the organization. She will be remembered as a friend, a leader, a mentor, and a member of the Delta Sigma Pi family. Victoria’s bright smile and shining personality brought joy to the people she surrounded. Our chapter will remember her legacy and impact she had on the organization and the people she interacted with. She truly exemplified what it meant to be a part of Delta Sigma Pi. On behalf of the organization and all those involved in it, we share our deepest condolences to all those who are grieving this tragic loss.

