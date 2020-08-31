Advertisement

Family friends of plane crash victims share details about their life, impact

Three people were killed Sunday in a plane crash in Bryan while one person is in critical condition.
David, Tamara and Victoria Walker were killed in a plane crash Sunday.
David, Tamara and Victoria Walker were killed in a plane crash Sunday.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We are learning many new details about a family killed in a plane crash Sunday at Coulter Airfield in Bryan.

The Walker Family was from the Farmersville area in North Texas. Their daughter 21-year-old Victoria was a senior at Texas A&M. Also killed was her mother Tammy, 51 and David, 54. Family friends said Victoria was a great student who was part of the Mays Business School. She was also a Terry Scholar and member of the Delta Sigma Pi business fraternity.

“David had just purchased the plane a couple weeks ago with a friend of his and he’d had his license for years and years and so they went down there to see Vic and they went up for a little recreation flight,” said family friend David Hargrave. Hargrave is the youth pastor at the church they attend; First Baptist in Josephine.

“I don’t know if the accident happened coming down or going back up but yeah they went down there to see Vic and so she could see the plane. She was excited to see Dad’s new wings,” Hargrave said.

He said their North Texas hometown in the Farmersville area is coming to terms with the loss.

”I tell you what, A&M lost a jewel and she has a big personality. Very, very intelligent not only in what we call book smarts but she was full of common sense and she was a leader in our youth group,” said Hargave.

Victoria has an older sister who wasn’t on the plane.

Hargrave said David and Tammy were actively involved in both of their children's lives.

“You just couldn’t ask for a better mom and dad,” he said. “Tammy was to me very quiet but she got her work done she was an accountant. She’d done the business end for David’s companies but very intelligent... David’s personality was big too,” said Hargrave.

Family and friends said the only survivor of the crash was Victoria’s boyfriend. His name hasn’t been released but police said he was still in the hospital in critical condition Monday.

”Just be praying for them,” added Hargrave.

Delta Sigma Pi also sent an official statement about Victoria.

Victoria Walker was a pillar within the Lambda Nu chapter of Delta Sigma Pi at Texas A&M. She passionately served our chapter and its members selflessly every day. She had a tremendous impact through leadership positions and endless work to improve the lives of everyone within the organization. She will be remembered as a friend, a leader, a mentor, and a member of the Delta Sigma Pi family. Victoria’s bright smile and shining personality brought joy to the people she surrounded. Our chapter will remember her legacy and impact she had on the organization and the people she interacted with. She truly exemplified what it meant to be a part of Delta Sigma Pi. On behalf of the organization and all those involved in it, we share our deepest condolences to all those who are grieving this tragic loss.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 8/28

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Local

Local students make final round of NASA competition

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Allen Academy students competing in the NASA WEAR Challenge have made it to the final round of the competition.

State

AG Ken Paxton sues Harris County Clerk to prevent unlawful sending of unsolicited mail-in ballot applications

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Texas law requires clerks to send applications to voters who specifically request them.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Fifteen forms off the coast of North Carolina

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Depression Fifteen has officially formed off the North Carolina Coast

State

Gov. Abbott, HHSC extend Emergency SNAP benefits for September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $188 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September, due to the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local

Mask-erpiece: Arts Council announces winners of mask competition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The competition was designed to to embrace face masks as a form of personal expression.

News

Navasota ISD heads back to school with new upgrades

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Students will also be heading back to class either online or on campus.

News

Vehicle found in Navasota River

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
A vehicle has been found in the Navasota river under the Hwy 6 overpass.