Gov. Abbott, HHSC extend Emergency SNAP benefits for September

(WCAX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $188 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September, due to the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A federal program, SNAP provides food assistance to about 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

“Texas will continue to ensure access to nutritious meals as we mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Abbott in a press release. “This emergency SNAP extension will help Texans provide healthy food for their families.”

The additional amount on the Lone Star Card will be available to more than 972,000 SNAP households by Sept. 15.

“As families return to school, this extension helps Texans purchase healthy, nutritious foods for their households,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

