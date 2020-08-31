Hometown Heroes: Allen Academy Rams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rams were 11-2 in 2019, their best season since winning the TCAL state championship with a 13-0 record in 2014. Allen Academy shared the district championship with Conroe Covenant and advanced to the state semifinals, where the Rams fell to eventual Division II state champion Watauga Harvest. Along the way, the Rams knocked off the defending state champion Bulverde Bracken in the regional round.

”Just getting one game away and losing to the state champions, that says a lot about how our season went last year. We lost two games and two games we didn’t feel like played very well. We want to correct those things and play better throughout the season to give us a shot to win district, progress and make a run at the state title in the playoffs,” said Rams Head Coach Adrian Adams.

“Last year it just drove us. This year, we’ll know throughout the entire season that we know how it feels to lose when we’re so close and we’re right at the doorstep. That will push us for the entire year. We know where we need to get to to win, and we’re prepared this year and we’re ready,” said Rams Senior Brent Tucker.

“Our motto for 2020 is ‘New Level’ because we’re in a new district facing new challenges and competition that will require a new level of performance,” said Adrian Adams, whose Rams pick up defending state champion Houston Emery/Weiner as a district opponent. They should have the quality depth to make a run, with 15 lettermen returning. The Rams will have to replace two-time all-state quarterback Brandon Boyd but are positioned nicely to fill that gap with senior Brent Tucker, a multi-position standout who is explosive on offense, and with freshman Ethan Lucas. In addition to a 1,000-yard rushing season, Tucker caught 16 passes for 278 with 7 TDs, and hit 23 of 42 passes for 349 yards, scoring 38 total TDs. The Rams will have clear top-level players to receive the ball, including senior WR Aaron Boegner. The speedy receiver is a tough guy to cover. Every starter from a defense that allowed 22.9 points per game will be back, led by senior Ryan Hassell (128 tackles in the defensive line) and it’s a large senior class leading the way. The sophomores that will contribute saw meaningful play as freshmen. When TAPPS expanded to eight games after an initial cutback, Allen Academy regained its rivalry game with St. Joseph. Adams calls the St. Joseph game the “biggest game in The Brazos Valley.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.