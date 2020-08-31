Local students make final round of NASA competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Allen Academy students competing in the NASA WEAR Challenge have made it to the final round of the competition.

At the end of last school year, Stephanie Hanover’s 8th-grade science classes entered the NASA WEAR Challenge and out of the 66 teams in the country, they made the top ten.

The NASA WEAR Challenge gives students the opportunity to design wearable radiation countermeasures for deep space exploration, according to the NASA website.

“The end goal is for NASA to actually use our design as inspiration or as a blueprint for maybe an upcoming radiation vest which is what we’ve been trying to create all along,” said Katherine Ortgies, a student in Hanover’s class, in a previous article.

