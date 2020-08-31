Mask-erpiece: Arts Council announces winners of mask competition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of Brazos Valley has announced the winners of the Face Mask Design Competition. The competition was designed to to embrace face masks as a form of personal expression.

The Arts Council Gallery Committee chose the following winners:

Logan Chase

Apinya Srikhwanthong

Ms. Caren

Holly and Holden McBerty

Connor Smith

Evonne Alford Sturm

Lisa Urban

Lily Jacobs

Kylie Gardner

Sophie Koel

Ms. Meisha P

Yasmin Brown

Maria E

Logan Brown

Kenneth Gyarmathy

Now, the winners will move on to the next step, recreating their designs on a wooden mask. Wooden masks can be picked up starting Sept. 1 at the Arts Council in South College Station. All wooden masks must be completed and returned by Sept. 18.

Finished pieces will be tour through several community galleries before being returned to the creator.

