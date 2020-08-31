Advertisement

Mask-erpiece: Arts Council announces winners of mask competition

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of Brazos Valley has announced the winners of the Face Mask Design Competition. The competition was designed to to embrace face masks as a form of personal expression.

The Arts Council Gallery Committee chose the following winners:

  • Logan Chase
  • Apinya Srikhwanthong
  • Ms. Caren
  • Holly and Holden McBerty
  • Connor Smith
  • Evonne Alford Sturm
  • Lisa Urban
  • Lily Jacobs
  • Kylie Gardner
  • Sophie Koel
  • Ms. Meisha P
  • Yasmin Brown
  • Maria E
  • Logan Brown
  • Kenneth Gyarmathy

Now, the winners will move on to the next step, recreating their designs on a wooden mask. Wooden masks can be picked up starting Sept. 1 at the Arts Council in South College Station. All wooden masks must be completed and returned by Sept. 18.

Finished pieces will be tour through several community galleries before being returned to the creator.

For more information, click here.

