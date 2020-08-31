Advertisement

Missing vehicle found in Navasota River

Traffic slow on Hwy 6 as authorities clear the scene
A vehicle was found in the Navasota River under the Hwy 6 overpass early Monday afternoon.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A vehicle was found in the Navasota River below Hwy 6 Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, it’s a pickup truck that is owned by a local company and has been missing for some time.

Officials believe the pickup was heading north on Hwy 6 before it crashed and ended up in the river.

The Navasota Fire Department, the South Brazos Volunteer Fire Department, the College Station Fire Department, and the Department of Public Safety, are all on scene to assist the Navasota Police Department in finding out how the vehicle got there.

Traffic is slow on Hwy 6 southbound as crews search for any possible victims.

We’ll have more updates on this as information becomes available.

