Navasota ISD heads back to school with new upgrades

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota ISD welcomes students back to campus on Monday through two learning options. Additionally, campuses within the district have been undergoing some changes during a largescale construction project.

Navasota ISD students have the option to take classes remotely or on campus. High School students have the option to take a hybrid model, which allows them to take some classes in person and some remotely.

According to Navasota ISD, the remote learning option will be asynchronous. When it comes to exams for remote learners, students in grades 6-12 will be required to come on campus to complete the examination.

For students learning on campus, there will be changes to the traditional setting and structure to what students are used to.

According to Navasota ISD, classrooms will be set up to keep students as socially distanced as possible and all unnecessary furniture has been removed from the classrooms.

The cafeteria at the high school and junior high level will offer more dining periods as the space will only be used at 50 percent capacity.

Other changes faculty and students can expect to see is in regard to construction projects.

As part of the 2017 Bond, updates are being made across the Navasota ISD campuses.

Navasota ISD Superintendent Stu Musick told KBTX that construction crews have been taking necessary precautions and that the district has not seen many delays with construction projects.

According to Navasota ISD High School Principal Kristi Ramsey, the high school has seen several upgrades like a cafeteria renovation, new bathrooms, new lighting, new doors, and more.

“The school looks really great, and we are very very excited to open our doors back for students,” said Kristi Ramsey, Navasota ISD High School Principal.

In October, the new CTE and science wing of the high school is set to be complete, according to Ramsey.

