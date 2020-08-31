Smith and Spiller in the backfield will make dynamic duo for the Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - According to Aggie Sophomore Ainias Smith, there’s a lot to be excited about for Aggie football this year. Texas A&M will have what could be a very electrifying backfield. The team’s leading rusher last year, Isaiah Spiller, returns, and Smith makes the transition from wide receiver to running back. Smith believes he and Spiller will make a dynamic duo.

”I believe we’re going to be the best duo that’s in college football. Period. He has natural abilities that a lot of people are not able to do as ya’ll saw last year. He rushed for nearly 1000 yards as a freshman, and he’s just getting started. And for me, I was just getting started also. We have a lot of tools in the backfield. Not just in the backfield but out wide. We have a lot of assets on the team, and it’s going to be an interesting year,” said Smith.

Smith played running back in last year’s Texas Bowl and rushed for 57 yards on 7 carries as a true freshman. Spiller led the Aggies in rushing with 997 yards last year as a true freshman.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.