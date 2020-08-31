Stifling heat, brief relief possible ahead of expected front on the horizon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The week starts on a frustratingly enough: Another Heat Advisory has been issued (rightfully so) for heat index possibly bumping up to 110° this afternoon. Even after 9 o’ clock, we saw several spots already exceeding 100. Take care and know this is some “next level” heat we will have to deal with for one more afternoon!

We remain incredibly hot and humid to start the week, but we may see some relief as early as late Tuesday. The bigger system looks to arrive after Labor Day. (KBTX)

Tuesday starts similarly, and thanks to a healthy overnight south breeze, we likely only dip to about 80°. We may well see the Heat Advisory extend right into Tuesday with similar conditions expected, and only isolated storms possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Name of the game for the remainder of the week - keep an eye on the radar. A weak disturbance will roll off the main jetstream and try to drag a cold front across the state, sparking up showers and storms each day. For now, most of that looks to stay to our north, but we may be able to get some of these storms to sneak into our area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Next couple days: Ludicrously hot & humid.



A weak front could spark up storms and propel them into our area as early as Tuesday evening. Will keep an eye on it through Wednesday. Could be our first taste of cooler air ahead of the already much advertised front next week. pic.twitter.com/PDZzgrgNnw — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) August 31, 2020

Right now, we’ll call it about a 30-40% chance, but that’s our ticket to some cooler weather if we’re going to get any at all through the end of the week. Otherwise, things will get a touch more bearable with highs in the upper 90s and a small chance for pop up showers and storms through the end of the Labor Day weekend.

Speaking of, we expect a pretty typical scene for the unofficial last weekend of summer. Plenty of heat, a mix of clouds and sun, and a couple afternoon storms possible each day. We may find a bit more activity on the bookends of the weekend, particularly Saturday.

Then, eyes turn to what should be the first real taste of fall in the Brazos Valley.

A "piece" of the jetstream will roll off the main flow early this week, popping up storms and creating a modest cold front that will try to dip into Central Texas. For now, the front looks to stay to our north, but we may see some storms coming our way as early as late Tuesday. (KBTX)

A larger, more potent trough of low pressure should affect the Brazos Valley and a large part of the Lower 48 by the middle of next week. A line of storms, and some cooler, drier weather could be in its wake. Stay tuned! (KBTX)

Careful! Don’t scare it away. A large upper level trough (this time, the full dip in the jetstream) comes our way and will likely be enough to actually give us a good push of cooler, drier air by the middle part of next week. Still plenty of details to iron out, but widespread 60s for lows and highs near 90 still look reasonable for a large portion of next week. Stay tuned...

