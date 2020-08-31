Advertisement

Stuffy to stifling Monday, eyeing an isolated rain chance

By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Not backing down. HEAT ADVISORY is in place for yet another day Monday with heat index values expected between 108° and 112° through the afternoon. Daytime highs are anticipated at or near 100° through a better part of the workweek, but the thickest humidity may only last through Tuesday. Another heat advisory is expected with feels-like conditions above 110° for most Tuesday, but then fall to “just” the 104° - 106° range starting Wednesday. Still plenty uncomfortable, but should end the streak of Heat Advisory days.

Rain forecast is tricky this week, mainly because it is tied to what happens in North and Central Texas. A weak front will dangle around the Red River for the next few days. As small disturbances ride along it, scattered clusters of rain and storms will be possible north of the Brazos Valley. Tuesday an outflow boundary may float south out of North Texas by morning, which could place that wind shift in our area by the afternoon. That may be good enough to pop up a few showers and storms locally. Wednesday the bulk of the day’s rain looks to fall just short of the Northern Brazos Valley, but again, outflow boundaries pushed south may help provide some needed rain around here. While not overly phenomenal at this point, each day this week carries a 20% to 30% shot at isolated wet weather.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated rain chance. High: 98. Heat index: 108-112. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 80. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 99. Heat index: 108-113. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Low: 78. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

