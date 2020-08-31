Advertisement

Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

Sweden has a lower population density than many COVID-19 hot spots
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.(Source: EXPRESSEN; CNN)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) – Sweden has not reported any deaths due to COVID-19 for more than a week.

Data from the nation’s public health agency show the last death was recorded on Aug. 23.

Sweden has imposed lighter restrictions when compared to other European nations.

The country has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.

However, Sweden has a much lower population density than those coronavirus hot spots.

When compared to closer neighbors, such as Denmark and Finland, Sweden’s death toll is higher.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 5,800 people have died from coronavirus in the country.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

