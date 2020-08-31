Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Cody Poole’s “Chickstagram”

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You’ve heard of Instagram... but how about “Chickstagram?”

College Station High Schooler, Cody Poole has started an Instagram account to showcase his work raising chickens.

His interest in hatching chicks and laying hens began when his high school agricultural department had an incubator set up in the classroom.

He’s since taken them home to his own coop where he documents the chickens’ growth and progress.

The account has gained more than 1,900 followers since its creation last year.

And if you’d like to follow the account, you can do so by going to the Instagram app and searching @codys_chickstagram or by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Be Remarkable: TROUPE director, founder receives standing ovation from community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
M.A. Sterling has created a successful organization that provides entertainment to the community and life-long skills to area kids.

News

Bar owners eyeing food mandate to comply with new TABC rules

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
New TABC rules will allow bars to re-open if they can maintain 51% of revenue as non-alcoholic sales.

Latest News

News

Family friends of plane crash victims share details about their life, impact

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A small plane crashed Sunday afternoon at Coulter Airfield.

News

Friday Evening Weather Update 8/28

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 8/31

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Local

Local students make final round of NASA competition

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The Allen Academy students competing in the NASA WEAR Challenge have made it to the final round of the competition.

State

AG Ken Paxton sues Harris County Clerk to prevent unlawful sending of unsolicited mail-in ballot applications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Texas law requires clerks to send applications to voters who specifically request them.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.