Treat of the Day: Cody Poole’s “Chickstagram”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You’ve heard of Instagram... but how about “Chickstagram?”

College Station High Schooler, Cody Poole has started an Instagram account to showcase his work raising chickens.

His interest in hatching chicks and laying hens began when his high school agricultural department had an incubator set up in the classroom.

He’s since taken them home to his own coop where he documents the chickens’ growth and progress.

The account has gained more than 1,900 followers since its creation last year.

