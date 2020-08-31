Tropical Depression Fifteen forms off the coast of North Carolina

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The latest tropical depression in the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially formed by 4pm Monday. Hurricane Hunters found wind high enough to support naming Tropical Depression Fifteen off the coast of North Carolina.
As of the 4pm advisory, here’s the latest on this depression:
Location: 190 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina
Maximum sustained wind: 35 mph
Movement: northeast at 12 mph
Minimum pressure: 1009 mb
The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for this to strengthen to tropical storm status as early as Monday night or early Tuesday morning. It would be named Nana once the upgrade occurs. That upgrade would mean it becomes the earliest system to gain an “N” name, on record.
Tropical Depression 15 has formed off of the southeast US coast. If it gets named, it will be Nana. Current record for earliest 14th Atlantic named storm formation is Nate on September 6, 2005 at 0UTC. #hurricanepic.twitter.com/5EbfGzEsfL
Hurricane Laura officially made landfall early Thursday morning along the southwestern Louisiana coastline as a category four hurricane. Damaging winds and storm surge slammed the coastline as the storm continued to track north.
Tropical Storm Marco expected to bring moisture that could pop up showers and storms across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, while we closely monitor the track that Tropical Storm Laura is expected to take to the Gulf Coast.