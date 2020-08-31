Advertisement

Tropical Depression Fifteen forms off the coast of North Carolina

Forecast to become the next named storm of the season -- Nana -- by Tuesday
Tropical Depression Fifteen has officially formed off the North Carolina coast.
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The latest tropical depression in the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially formed by 4pm Monday. Hurricane Hunters found wind high enough to support naming Tropical Depression Fifteen off the coast of North Carolina.

As of the 4pm advisory, here’s the latest on this depression:

  • Location: 190 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina
  • Maximum sustained wind: 35 mph
  • Movement: northeast at 12 mph
  • Minimum pressure: 1009 mb

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for this to strengthen to tropical storm status as early as Monday night or early Tuesday morning. It would be named Nana once the upgrade occurs. That upgrade would mean it becomes the earliest system to gain an “N” name, on record.

While development occurred relatively close to the United States, this system is expected to move away from land and is not expected to be a direct impact on the coast.

Here is the first discussion issued by the National Hurricane Center:

