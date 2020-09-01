53 new COVID-19 cases, 566 active cases confirms Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 53 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 566 active cases and 9 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 54 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

One patient has been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 4,152 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

77 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 425 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 155 active probable cases and there have been 270 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,152. There have been 47,889 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 61 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 61 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 388

77802: 392

77803: 1,270

77807: 283

77808: 211

77840: 1,044

77845: 1,077

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 97

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 220 417 Brazos 566 4,772 Burleson 41 288 Grimes 88 508 Houston 25 382 Lee 21 196 Leon 33 188 Madison 154 692 Milam 26 440 Montgomery 1,398 8,736 Robertson 34 264 San Jacinto 9 202 Trinity 5 178 Walker 1,080 3,791 Waller 148 638 Washington 48 565

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 436 staffed hospital beds with 138 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 56 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 22 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 220 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 417 total cases and 191 recovered cases and six deaths.

Burleson County currently has 41 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 288 total cases, and 240 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 88 active county cases, 508 total county cases and 404 recoveries. Navasota has 56 active cases, 256 total cases and 197 recoveries. There have been 10 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 382 total cases of COVID-19. There are 24 active cases and 182 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 171 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 21 active cases. The county has a total of 196 cases, with 162 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 33 active cases. The county has 188 total cases, with 151 recoveries and four deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 154 active cases. The county has a total of 692 cases with 671 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 26 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 440 total cases and 414 recovered cases. There are currently five patients hospitalized, and there have been five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,398 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 8,736 total cases and 5,993 recovered cases. There are currently 31 people hospitalized, and there have been 114 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 34 active COVID-19 cases, with 264 total cases. Currently, 227 patients have recovered and there has been three reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 24

77856 - 3

77837 - 5

76629 - 2

San Jacinto County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 202 cases with 185 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 5 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 178 total cases with 167 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 3,791 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,080 cases are active in the community and 631 are recovered community cases. 2,080 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 148 active cases of COVID-19. There are 638 total cases and 490 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 48 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 565 total cases with 471 recoveries and 45 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 57 new cases on Aug. 29.

Currently, the university has reported 697 positive cases, 11.8 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on August 23, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 92,934 active cases and 507,499 recoveries. There have been 612,969 total cases reported and 4,961,553 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 12,536 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 105,757 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 31 at 3:45 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.