Abbott hints he could share ‘next steps’ soon on COVID-19 restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Twitter Monday night said he hopes to provide updates next week about the next step the state will take for COVID-19 restrictions.

I said last month that Texas wouldn’t have anymore lockdowns—despite demands from mayors & county judges insisting on lockdowns.



Since my last orders in July, Covid numbers have declined—most importantly hospitalizations.



I hope to provide updates next week about next steps. https://t.co/EmmankcMMO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 1, 2020

The Governor was responding to another Tweet in which someone asked for clarity on the future of the restaurant industry.

