Abbott hints he could share ‘next steps’ soon on COVID-19 restrictions

The Governor was responding to a Tweet Monday night when he said more information could be available soon.
On Monday night the Governor said Texas "wouldn't have anymore lockdowns."
On Monday night the Governor said Texas "wouldn't have anymore lockdowns."
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Twitter Monday night said he hopes to provide updates next week about the next step the state will take for COVID-19 restrictions.

The Governor was responding to another Tweet in which someone asked for clarity on the future of the restaurant industry.

In addition to hinting that an announcement could be coming soon, Abbott wrote, “I said last month that Texas wouldn’t have anymore lockdowns—despite demands from mayors & county judges insisting on lockdowns. Since my last orders in July, Covid numbers have declined—most importantly hospitalizations.”

