August by the numbers in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While hotter-than-average by more than 1°, August brought the Brazos Valley about what you would expect August to bring. Hot highs. Little rain. Increasing drought. Stifling humidity.

The month started off running when it came to wet weather. August 1st dropped 0.31″ of rain at Easterwood Airport. From there, it was hard for most to catch a soaking; the next best rain day came on the 26th when the official rainfall checked in at 0.10″. By the end, while the Eastern Brazos Valley soaked up a decent rain event around the middle of the month, Bryan-College Station only managed to scrape up 0.58″ of rain in August. Not a top 10 driest on record, but one that only continued to add to the wildfire and drought concern.

Rainfall recorded at Easterwood Airport for the month of August (KBTX)

For the month, rain missed the mark by about 2″, compared to the 30-year-average. That puts 2020, as a whole, behind by 4.56″ as of August 31st. Drought spread through the Northern and Central Brazos Valley, while most of the area fell into a Burn Ban until further notice.

When you factor in all the morning lows and afternoon highs, the average temperature for August 2020 checked in at 86.5° -- 1.2° above the 30-year-average of 85.3°. Still, that comes in 0.8° under the 10th hottest August ever on record in Bryan-College Station.

Afternoon highs and how they stack up against the average for August (KBTX)

There were no record highs or lows set this month, but there were two notable mornings that occurred. August 25th and 30th set a new “record high minimum” -- otherwise, known as the warmest low temperature on record.

Here is a look at August by the numbers:

Average Temperature: 86.5°

Number of Days Above Average: 20

Number of Days Below Average: 9

Number of Average Days: 2

Temperature Anomaly for the Month: 1.2°

Number of 100° Days: 7

Longest Streak of “Above Average” Days: 7

Hottest Afternoon High: 103° - August 28th

Lowest Afternoon High: 92° - August 22nd

Warmest Morning Low: 80° - August 31st

Lowest Morning Low: 71° - August 3rd & 17th

Rainfall for the Month: 0.58″

Rainfall in the 15 Days of the Month: 0.32″

Rainfall in the last 16 Days of the Month: 0.26″

Wettest Day of the Month: 0.31″ - August 1st

September promises to bring a streak of below average temperatures heading into the middle of the month. The Climate Prediction Center has a 40% - 50% chance for temperatures much cooler than typical by September 10th - 15th. With the potential for heat returning before the start of October and highs in the mid and upper 90s through the first 10 days, the month as a whole is expected to settle up about average in the Brazos Valley and Bryan-College Station.

Climate Prediction Center's temperature outlook for September 2020 (KBTX)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.