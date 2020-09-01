Advertisement

Bryan ISD teacher reads her newly published book to students

A local teacher is now a published author.
Denise Colukuris recently published a children's book.
Denise Colukuris recently published a children's book.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD elementary school teacher is now also a published author.

Kemp-Carver Elementary Pre-K teacher Denise Colokuris read her new book to students Tuesday afternoon. It’s called, “Two Cultures in One Heart: Dos Culturas En Un Corazón.”

She says it took her about five months to write the book and she hopes to publish more. The multicultural book tells the story of a young girl named Sofia who moves to the U.S. from Mexico and worries about what her new life will be like. Colokuris said she was inspired by her own life to write it.

“I was born in El Paso but I was raised in Mexico and I had to move and I think I have many students that are like me. They move from one country to another. And it is like a big change but I mean they are still having two cultures,” said Colokuris.

That book is available to purchase on Amazon. We have a link attached here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Tuesday Midday Weather Update 9/1

Updated: 18 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas Municipal Power Agency terminates contract involving buyer of Gibbons Creek Coal Power Plant

Updated: 4 hours ago
The deal to sell the plant is still in the works.

News

Few details available about Madisonville police officer’s arrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lucas Cunningham was indicted and arrested this month but details about the accusations have yet to be made available to the public

State

Army announces changes in Fort Hood leadership, names commander to head Guillen probe

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The Army Tuesday announced changes in Fort Hood leadership and named the senior commander who will lead an investigation into the handling of the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Madisonville cop accused of kicking man in the back during traffic stop

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Detective Sgt. Lucas Cunningham was indicted and arrested last month in Madison County.

News

Abbott hints he could share ‘next steps’ soon on COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The Governor was responding to a Tweet Monday night when he said more information could be available soon.

News

College Station FD awarded grant to help prevent occupational cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
It prevents harmful particulates from accumulating in the fire stations which can contribute to firefighter occupational cancer.

Local

Friends share new information about Bryan plane crash survivor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
Luke Armstrong is still recovering from critical injuries.

News

Family friends of plane crash victims share details about their life, impact

Updated: 2 hours ago
|