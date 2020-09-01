Bryan ISD teacher reads her newly published book to students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD elementary school teacher is now also a published author.

Kemp-Carver Elementary Pre-K teacher Denise Colokuris read her new book to students Tuesday afternoon. It’s called, “Two Cultures in One Heart: Dos Culturas En Un Corazón.”

She says it took her about five months to write the book and she hopes to publish more. The multicultural book tells the story of a young girl named Sofia who moves to the U.S. from Mexico and worries about what her new life will be like. Colokuris said she was inspired by her own life to write it.

“I was born in El Paso but I was raised in Mexico and I had to move and I think I have many students that are like me. They move from one country to another. And it is like a big change but I mean they are still having two cultures,” said Colokuris.

That book is available to purchase on Amazon. We have a link attached here.

