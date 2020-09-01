‘Choir of Man’ returns to BCS as a live, virtual concert

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - MSC OPAS is kicking off a re-imagining of performance art with a live, virtual concert: “The Choir of Man: Live from London.”

“The Choir of Man” originally debuted in College Station during the 2018-2019 season. Audiences lauded the concert-style show, set in a casual bar atmosphere built on the stage of Rudder Auditorium.

Now, local audiences can revisit the magic with a brand-new show that will be available live-streamed for one night only, Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

“This all-new show will be more intimate than the traditional stage show with emphasis on the guys’ vocals and personal journeys,” states a press release. “Each will sing and dance to some of their favorite songs – some from the touring show and some all-new ones. The guys will also chat a bit about what they’ve been up to since COVID-19 struck and share stories about their favorite memories from their U.S. tours. The concert will conclude with a moving group number.”

Tickets for the live, virtual event go on sale Sept. 2 at 12 p.m. Prices range $20-30.

To find out more and/or purchase your tickets, visit MSCOPAS.org.

Full details are below from MSC OPAS:

COLLEGE STATION, TX: Since COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last season’s Beautiful, Fiddler on the Roof, and RENT, OPAS Executive Director Anne Black has been keeping patrons informed as to what’s in store for the performing arts presenting industry and specifically the pandemic’s impact on OPAS at Texas A&M University. Anne’s most recent communication with patrons promised a “re-imagining of OPAS”. That starts on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 7:30 PM Central (1:30 AM London time).

The OPAS staff has been working with the producers of the hit show The Choir of Man to create a live virtual concert, especially for Brazos Valley audiences. That show, The Choir of Man: Live from London, will be available for viewing through a streaming platform for one performance only on September 15 at 7:30 PM. Streaming tickets will go on sale at 12 NOON on Wednesday, September 2. They are $20 for a single stream and $30 for a group/family stream (patrons choosing to stream with more than one person). A limited number of $5 tickets will be available for TAMU students. For all ticketing information, please visit MSCOPAS.org. The virtual concert is sponsored by SONIC BCS.

Anne Black states, “As you can probably guess, it’s been a very different summer for our staff and students. When we first began exploring what our virtual options might be, we wanted to offer programming that is unique and special for our community. We kept coming back to The Choir of Man. Our audiences have been very vocal (pun intended) about wanting to bring the guys back ever since they kicked-off their first-ever U.S. tour right here in Rudder in October 2018. So, we took a chance, contacted the team behind the show and the rest is history!”

The Choir of Man Director and Producer Nic Doodson explains, “The pandemic has hit our industry especially hard. Anne understands that artists are suffering. Like all of you, the boys have been confined to their homes. So, when this idea of creating special performances for some of the cities we’ve played as part of our first two North American tours, we immediately began work to figure out how to produce a high-quality show in a socially-distanced environment LIVE from the UK.”

Indeed the performance will be a live 75- to 90-minute show, highly-produced with hi-definition cameras, featuring at least five guys from The Choir of Man family. Streaming from the London pub Pillars of Hercules, the OPAS performance will start with an across-the-pond conversation between Anne and Nic. Then, the guys will do their thing! And it will all happen live from London just for OPAS patrons at 7:30 PM (1:30 AM UK time).

This all-new show will be more intimate than the traditional stage show with emphasis on the guys’ vocals and personal journeys. Each will sing and dance to some of their favorite songs – some from the touring show and some all-new ones. The guys will also chat a bit about what they’ve been up to since COVID-19 struck and share stories about their favorite memories from their U.S. tours. The concert will conclude with a moving group number.

Nic explains, “It’s definitely a more intimate showcase for the guys. The major takeaway is that audiences will get to know our guys, their stories, and their talents even better.”

In addition to the performance, Anne shares that there will likely be other components coinciding with the performance that are new to OPAS in this virtual world. For instance, there could be a virtual happy hour the night before the performance and the OPAS Student Committee is working to host a virtual conversation after the live September 15th virtual performance.

Stanzi Rowe, Chair of the 2020-2021 OPAS Student Committee and Vice President of the OPAS Board of Directors explains, “These are the same conversations our students would have with patrons in the lobby after the show.” She teases, “A couple of the guys from The Choir of Man might join in the post-performance chats as well.”

Nic summarizes, “At its core, The Choir of Man is about bringing people together, sharing stories and singing songs. Of course, we’d rather be on the stage performing to sold out houses. But these Live from London performances are the next best thing. We hope audiences watching from home will enjoy a pint of their favorite brew and toast us from across the pond. Cheers!”

For more information about The Choir of Man: Live from London please visit www.MSCOPAS.org. Ticket information also available by calling the MSC Box Office at 979-845-1234.

